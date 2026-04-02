New Virginia school safety laws: Gov. Spanberger signs batch of bipartisan bills

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed a second batch of legislation into Virginia law this week, the most recent bills focusing on keeping students safe at school, according to a news release from her office.

The news release says the bills passed either unanimously or with bipartisan support. In addition to student safety, the legislation ensures teachers have resources and training to respond in case of an emergency.

"As the parent of three daughters in Virginia public schools and a former federal law enforcement officer, nothing is more important to me than the safety of Virginia’s kids," said Gov. Spanberger. "Every Virginia parent deserves peace of mind knowing their kids are safe, supported, and set up for success — and that their school is prepared for any emergency."

The following bills focus on keeping students safe:

HB1071 (Delegate Amy Laufer) — Strengthening training on red flag laws. Passed unanimously.

HB38 (Delegate Rozia Henson, Jr.) — Training teachers to help identify students experiencing mental health challenges. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB17 (Delegate Alex Askew) — Protecting kids by modernizing required internet safety education in schools. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB592 (Delegate Shelly Simonds) — Permitting school boards to provide teachers with wearable panic alarm systems in the classroom to more quickly alert law enforcement during emergencies. Passed unanimously.

HB195 (Delegate Delores McQuinn), SB33 (Senator Barbara Favola) — Investing in greater classroom support for at-risk students. Passed unanimously.

HB1153 (Delegate Sam Rasoul), SB820 (Senator David Suetterlein) — Reducing youth violence by expanding the Community Builders Pilot Program established in Roanoke City Public Schools and Petersburg City Public Schools. Passed with bipartisan support.

The following bills focus on keeping Virginia children safe at public pools and provide the state with more information to combat child hunger:

HB222 (Delegate Patrick Hope) — Adopting standardized safety rules to make sure children are safe at public pools. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB210 (Delegate Cia Price) — Directing a statewide report to assess school meal debt in Virginia school divisions. Passed with bipartisan support.

"I am signing this legislation into law to protect Virginia students and make sure Virginia teachers and school staff have the training, resources, and support they need to do their jobs," Spanberger said. "I know school safety is a priority for Virginia families across our Commonwealth, and I am grateful for the bipartisan efforts of Democratic and Republican legislators as we focus on making Virginia a safer, stronger, and more affordable place to call home."

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