Gov. Spanberger signs first batch of bills into Virginia law: Here's what's changing

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed her first slate of legislation into Virginia law, according to a news release from her office.

The news release says the governor's focus when signing newly-approved legislation was making healthcare, housing and energy more affordable, accessible and reliable for Virginians.

“No Virginian should ever have to choose between seeing their doctor, paying their rent or mortgage, or keeping their lights on,” Gov. Spanberger said. “I am signing this legislation to respond to the real, pressing concerns I have heard from Virginia families across the Commonwealth about high costs — particularly at the pharmacy counter, in the housing market, and on their utility bills. I’m grateful to the lawmakers who made addressing rising costs a priority during this legislative session.”

The following bills were signed into law regarding healthcare:



SB669 (Senator Aaron Rouse) — Stopping middlemen from hiking up the cost of prescription drugs. Passed unanimously. This legislation is identical to HB830, patroned Delegate Katrina Callsen, which will be signed by the Governor once communicated.

SB405 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Increasing access to quality, affordable care by investing in and growing Virginia’s healthcare workforce. Passed unanimously. This legislation is identical to HB815, patroned by Delegate Mark Downey, which will be signed by the Governor once communicated.

HB220 (Delegate Patrick Hope), SB630 (Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy) — Eliminating additional fees on healthcare premiums. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB60 (Delegate Jeion Ward) — Protecting Virginians’ access to critical preventive healthcare. Passed with bipartisan support.

The following bills were signed into law regarding housing:



HB1227 (Delegate Josh Thomas), SB729 (Senator Michael Jones) — Leveraging the Commonwealth’s bonding authority to support the development of new affordable housing. Passed with bipartisan support.

SB628 (Senator Mamie Locke) — Keeping Virginians in their homes by expanding the Virginia Eviction Reduction Program pilot program. Passed with bipartisan support. This legislation is identical to HB527, patroned by Delegate Adele McClure, which will be signed by the Governor once communicated.

HB655 (Delegate Michelle Lopes Maldonado), SB346 (Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg) — Boosting housing supply by making it easier to build manufactured homes. Passed with bipartisan support.

The following bills were signed into law to address energy costs:



HB1191 (Delegate Irene Shin), SB377 (Senator Scott Surovell) — Permitting high energy use customers to invest in new energy infrastructure while protecting ratepayers from increased costs. Passed unanimously.

HB369 (Delegate David Reid) — Encouraging investment in cutting-edge energy technology, like fusion and nuclear. Passed with bipartisan support. This legislation is identical to SB598, patroned by Senator Creigh Deeds, which will be signed by the Governor once communicated.

SB505 (Senator Creigh Deeds) — Evaluating how to best protect ratepayers from paying excessive costs due to market spikes in fuel costs. Passed unanimously. This legislation is identical to HB1256, patroned by Delegate Irene Shin, which will be signed by the Governor once communicated.

HB562 (Delegate David Reid) — Encouraging electric co-operatives to provide more reliable power for customers and help ease demand on the grid. Passed with bipartisan support. This legislation is identical to SB487, patroned by Senator McPike, which will be signed by the Governor once communicated.

HB889 (Delegate Irene Shin), SB497 (Senator Russet Perry) — Streamlining permitting of new high-voltage transmission infrastructure in existing utility and highway corridors. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB1225 (Delegate Irene Shin), SB407 (Senator Jennifer Boysko) — Supporting the development of electric vehicle charging stations to expand access and reliability. Passed with bipartisan support.

The following bills were signed into law regarding costs for disabled Veterans and tax filing affordability:



HB94 (Delegate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker) — Expanding the exemption from annual vehicle registration fees for disabled Veterans. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB1180 (Delegate Kimberly Pope Adams), SB591 (Senator Jeremy McPike) — Creating a free tax filing program for individuals to reduce the burden on working Virginians during tax season. Passed unanimously.

Additional bills signed into law by the governor can be read here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube