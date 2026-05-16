Family seeks answers after Chesterfield man is found in ditch: 'Please say something'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Teri Washington was found face down in a ditch along Hopkins Road in Chesterfield County on Tuesday, May 5. His family says he is now fighting for his life, and investigators believe someone knows what happened to him.

Washington's family says he had taken an Uber to a nearby bank that day but did not take a rideshare back. Police believe he was walking along Hopkins Road toward the city line when his injuries occurred, sometime between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

"We just was told from the hospital when we got there that he was brought in because we was found on the side of a road in a ditch, face down," said Terri Caldwell, Washington's daughter.

WTVR Garfield Washington, Shaqwanna Washington, Keisha Crump, and Terri Caldwell

Washington withdrew money from the bank that day, but his family says his bank card is now missing and he had no money on him when he was found.

"He withdrew. No card, and no cash was with him," said Keisha Crump, Washington's sister.

Investigators have not determined whether Washington was robbed and assaulted or struck by a vehicle. Along a curvy section of Hopkins Road near the Falling Creek Reservoir, police confirmed an ongoing investigation. Cameras are in the area, and police are going through the evidence.

"He's not the type of person that's gonna cause trouble. He's not even the type of person that's gonna be making somebody want to do something to him, to that extreme, if that's what happened," Caldwell said. "Even if somebody hit him, if it's on accident and kept going and didn't notice ... or if they noticed and didn't say something, just please say something so we can know what's going on."

Provided to WTVR Teri Washington

Washington's family is holding onto hope that he will pull through.

"To see him in this state and to know that somebody could have done something to him is heartbreaking," Crump said.

To contact Chesterfield Police, call (804) 748-1251.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.