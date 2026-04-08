Gov. Spanberger address ICE, misinformation, and her Virginia poll numbers

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger defended her administration's policies and approach Wednesday during a question-and-answer session at Capital Square. She addressed Virginia's budget negotiations, immigration enforcement and her approval ratings.

Legislative Action and Special Session

Spanberger said she has signed hundreds of bills in recent days, with many new laws addressing student and school safety as well as the high cost of housing, healthcare and utilities.

She has called a special session for April 23 to finalize the commonwealth's budget.

The governor reiterated her support for public sector collective bargaining, saying it would give public employees the same choice to join or not join a union that private employees have.

'Bumpy' Budget Process

Gov. Abigail Spanberger addresses Virginia's 'bumpy' budget impasse

Spanberger described ongoing budget negotiations between House and Senate Democrats as challenging but progressing toward the April 23 special session deadline.

"It's a bumpy road, certainly, but in speaking with the chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee [Sen. Louise Lucas] today, she assures me that we are on path towards getting that budget to me on the 23rd," Spanberger said.

A key point of contention involves data center tax policy.

The Senate version of the budget eliminates the current sales and use tax exemption that data centers enjoy, which costs Virginia $1.6 billion in lost revenue annually even as the state has become the data center capital of the world. The House version keeps the exemption, creating a significant gap that must be resolved.

The governor said she maintains regular contact with House Appropriations Chair Del. Luke Torian and Sen. Lucas while respecting the legislative process.

"I am endeavoring to be very engaged. But I still need them to a conclusion of the bill that they want to send to my desk," she said. "They both know where I stand on a variety of issues and certainly what my priorities are."

Immigration Clarification

Gov. Abigail Spanberger on immigration: 'Virginia is not a sanctuary state'

Spanberger pushed back against characterizations of Virginia as a "sanctuary state." She said her executive orders on immigration enforcement maintain levels of cooperation between Virginia State Police and federal immigration officials.

"Virginia is not a sanctuary state. Full stop," she said. "My executive orders [are that] Virginia state agencies would no longer and principally state police, as the largest of the state law enforcement agencies, would no longer put their police officers, their troopers, under the supervision and direction of ICE agents."

The governor said Virginia State Police continue coordinating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on warrant-related activities.

"If ICE comes to [Virginia State Police] and says, 'Here's a warrant. We need your support on something.' Yes, they're going to support them," she said.

Polling and Cost-of-Living Concerns

Gov. Abigail Spanberger addresses recent approval poll numbers in Virginia

Addressing a recent Washington Post poll showing her 47% approval rating trailing the average Virginia governor's approval by 13 points, Spanberger emphasized her 2025 election victory margin.

"When I was elected, really, frankly, that's the only poll that mattered. My election, a 17-point swing," she said.

On cost-of-living issues, Spanberger said the many bills that will address the high cost of housing, healthcare and utilities will become law and take effect on July 1. She also blamed federal policies for rising gas prices above $4 per gallon, criticizing what the Trump administration's war against Iran.



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