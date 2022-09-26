Hit-and-run-driver wanted after woman critically injured in downtown Richmond wreck

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash in downtown Richmond Sunday evening that left a woman critically injured.

Police were called to the 600 block of East Canal Street for the report of a collision at 6 p.m.

"Officers arrived and found an adult female motorcyclist injured after colliding with a silver or gray sedan in the intersection of East Canal and South 5th streets," officials said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers said the bike was headed north on South 5th Street through the intersection when the silver or gray sedan headed south hit the motorcycle.

"The driver of the sedan then turned right and drove from the scene westbound on East Canal Street," police said.

Police said the sedan likely sustained front-end damage.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is investigating the wreck.

Anyone with information on the driver or crash is urged to call RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

