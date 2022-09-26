Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hit-and-run-driver wanted after woman critically injured in downtown Richmond wreck

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on September 26, 2022
Posted at 3:33 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 15:33:58-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash in downtown Richmond Sunday evening that left a woman critically injured.

Police were called to the 600 block of East Canal Street for the report of a collision at 6 p.m.

"Officers arrived and found an adult female motorcyclist injured after colliding with a silver or gray sedan in the intersection of East Canal and South 5th streets," officials said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers said the bike was headed north on South 5th Street through the intersection when the silver or gray sedan headed south hit the motorcycle.

"The driver of the sedan then turned right and drove from the scene westbound on East Canal Street," police said.

Police said the sedan likely sustained front-end damage.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is investigating the wreck.

Anyone with information on the driver or crash is urged to call RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

1st Fox rebuild estimate falls short; insurer says district can request more Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home How to look great this Homecoming season for a fraction of the cost Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared. Thanking Homeward -- the group on a mission to help the homeless How Constantine Giavos sets the vibe at some of Richmond's favorite restaurants Great weather continues through mid-week Ian is now a hurricane. Here's how the storm may impact Virginia. Crab & Q honors Virginia lieutenant governor, Crime Insider Jon Burkett Over The Edge event raises $97,000 for pets in need

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone