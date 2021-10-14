Memorial planned for Virginia realtor killed at home he just sold

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A memorial service has been scheduled to honor a real estate agent in Hampton Roads who police say was killed by a client who just bought a house in Portsmouth.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the memorial for Soren Arn-Oelschlegal will be held Saturday in Virginia Beach.

Police in Portsmouth said they believe that Arn-Oelschlegal, who worked for Long & Foster in Suffolk, was shot by Albert Baglione last Friday.

Police said that Baglione then turned the gun on himself.

WTKR

Neighbor: Man bought house 'sight unseen'

"He bought the house sight unseen from Alabama, moved in here Thursday, and called a real estate agent Friday to return the house," a neighbor told WTKR.

The neighbor said the 84-year-old had just moved into the home before the tragedy unfolded.

Arn-Oelschlegel drove to the home to help the man displeased with his home purchase.

Police then responded to the home around 6 p.m.

"He called his son after he shot the real estate agent," the neighbor said.

Portsmouth police said that officers had arrived at the house and were told by Baglione that he had killed his agent. Police said that he had a weapon in his hand at the time.

Police said Baglione then closed his door before officers heard a gunshot.

Soren Arn-Oelschlegel Soren Arn-Oelschlegel

Realtor 'always had tons of energy'

"The LGBTQ community of Hampton Roads has lost a vibrant person [who's] hard to replace," Rudy Almanzor, president of Hampton Roads Pride, said.

Arn-Oelschlegel had been a member of the LGBTQ non-profit for more than a decade, an avid volunteer active in the LGBTQ community.

"He always had tons of energy. I never saw him not smiling, laughing and wanting to have fun. He worked hard, played hard," said Almanzor.

Almanzor was stunned hearing the news, confused as to why and how could this have happened.

"I literally had to read it four to five times and was like, 'This does not make sense,'" he said. "We are here to build up the community, and one of our building blocks is missing."