Security video showed gunman fire rifle at Henrico hotel room, killing teen, court documents reveal

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested two 18-year-old men in connection with a deadly shooting at a Henrico hotel that left a 17-year-old girl dead and another woman injured.

Kyre Omari Martin and Khalid Rashad Price were both charged with second-degree murder for the shooting that occurred in the early hours of Dec. 6 at a hotel complex on Dickens Road.

WTVR Soniya Whiskey-Hull

The victim's family identified the 17-year-old as Soniya Whiskey-Hull and created a GoFundMe account to help pay for her funeral expenses. According to the fundraising post, Hull was a "beloved family member" and "a cherished daughter, an older sister, and a beautiful soul who was loved by many."

Court documents provide new details about what happened that night. Police were called around 1:35 a.m. for reports of a shooting at the hotel and found Hull and another woman injured inside room 922.

Security video from nearby businesses shows a sedan parking on Dickens Place, a side street near the hotel. A man gets out of the driver's seat armed with a rifle, walks along the street, then fires several shots at room 922 where the victims were found.

LOCATION VIDEO: Girl killed, woman was seriously injured after Henrico hotel shooting

Shell casings recovered from the street and bullets recovered from the room appeared to come from the same type of gun, according to court documents.

Police allege Martin was the initial driver and shooter, while Price took over driving afterward. The documents do not specify what led up to the shooting.

Crime Insider sources say detectives don't believe Hull was being targeted at this point in their investigation.

Hull's family says her death has left "an unimaginable void for all that knew her." They added she leaves behind a father and younger sister who are "now navigating this heartbreaking tragedy as a family of two."

WTVR Kyre Omari Martin and Khalid Rashad Price

Both suspects had initial hearings scheduled for Friday morning in General District Court, but the cases have been moved to the Juvenile and Domestic Relations division. They have preliminary hearings set for late February.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Det. K. Herbst at 804-501-4831. People can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

Henrico teens arrested after girl killed in hotel party double shooting

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.