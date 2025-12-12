Young person critically injured in East Highland Park double shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people, including a minor, were injured in a shooting in Henrico County's East Highland Park Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on Ammons Avenue, according to Henrico Police. After the incident, a driver approached an officer near the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and E. Laburnum Avenue and reported they had been shot.

Three people were in the vehicle when it reached police. A minor in the car was critically injured, while the driver sustained serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment. The third person in the vehicle was not injured in the shooting.

Police shut down all eastbound lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike between Byron Street and E. Laburnum Avenue as of 6 p.m. for the investigation. Two westbound lanes remain open, but drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

