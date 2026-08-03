Reward for suspect's arrest up to $7.5K after dog who ran away from Virginia home found shot

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — The reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the July shooting death of a dog has increased to $7,500.

Sierra, an 8-year-old Doberman, escaped from home on the Fourth of July and was found shot to death two days later in a ditch near the Wakefield Airport.

Sierra spent her entire life with her 87-year-old owner and was skittish around fireworks. She escaped from a privacy-fenced backyard during Independence Day celebrations.

On July 6, Sussex County Animal Services received a call about a trash bag on the side of the road near the Wakefield Airport.

"We were called for a trash bag on the side of the road, there were vultures that were around the bag," Traci Pillsbury of Sussex County Animal Services said.

The bag contained Sierra's body.

"The dog did have on a collar, that had the owners name and phone number of it," Pillsbury said. "It has been determined that the dog was shot."

Authorities believe the person responsible is familiar with the area.

"We think that it's someone local to the Wakefield Area," Pillsbury said.

The Tommie Fund, via Richmond Animal Care and Control, initially offered a $2,500 reward for information. After the community contributed, the reward is up to $7,500.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the reward fund can contact Christie Peters with Richmond Animal Care & Control to add to the Tommie Fund.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible for Sierra's death can call 434-246-5000 and press option 1.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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