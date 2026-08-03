Driver crashes into pole in Petersburg, knocks out power to more than 150 homes

PETERSBURG, Va. — A driver crashed into a power pole along West South Boulevard in Petersburg on Monday, causing it to split.

Photos snapped by CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil at the scene show a blue Volkswagen SUV with heavy front-end damage under a power pole.

Dominion Energy crews are responding to West South Boulevard, not far from its intersection with Matoax Avenue, to make repairs.

About 150 homes are without power after the crash, per information posted on Dominion Energy's outage map.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.



West South Boulevard will be blocked for several hours for crews to make repairs.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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