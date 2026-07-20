Dog found shot after running away from Virginia home. Investigators offering reward to find the suspect.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A $2,500 reward is being offered for information after a dog was found shot in a trash bag in Wakefield, Sussex County Animal Services shared on social media.

Officials said the dog escaped home on the Fourth of July due to loud noises. It was found Monday, July 6, after being shot in the head and discarded in a black trash bag along Old Wakefield Road.

Richmond Animal Care and Control's Tommie Fund is offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

"If you have any details, no matter how small, please come forward. We urge anyone with information to contact local authorities or the dedicated team handling this case. Together, we can make a difference and hold those responsible accountable," the social media post reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-246-5000, option 1.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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