Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

Dog found shot after running away from Virginia home. Investigators offering reward to find the suspect.

taylor thumbnails - 2026-07-20T070305.519.png
WTVR courtesy of Sussex County Animal Services
taylor thumbnails - 2026-07-20T070305.519.png
Posted
and last updated

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A $2,500 reward is being offered for information after a dog was found shot in a trash bag in Wakefield, Sussex County Animal Services shared on social media.

Officials said the dog escaped home on the Fourth of July due to loud noises. It was found Monday, July 6, after being shot in the head and discarded in a black trash bag along Old Wakefield Road.

Richmond Animal Care and Control's Tommie Fund is offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

"If you have any details, no matter how small, please come forward. We urge anyone with information to contact local authorities or the dedicated team handling this case. Together, we can make a difference and hold those responsible accountable," the social media post reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-246-5000, option 1.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone