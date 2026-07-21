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Richmond driver charged in hit-and-run that left bicyclist with life-threatening injuries

Bicyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run in South Richmond
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RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist with life-threatening injuries on Walmsley Boulevard.

Dominique Smith, 36, of Richmond, turned herself in to police Monday morning following an investigation by the Richmond Police Department's Crash Team.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Walmsley Boulevard. Officers found an adult male bicyclist lying in a nearby ditch. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle fled the scene.

Smith faces the following charges:

  • Felony hit and run
  • Driving on a suspended operator's license
  • No insurance
  • Expired vehicle registration

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Richmond

Two Richmond cyclists hurt in hit-and-run crashes within days

Kelsey Jones

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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