Richmond driver charged in hit-and-run that left bicyclist with life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist with life-threatening injuries on Walmsley Boulevard.

Dominique Smith, 36, of Richmond, turned herself in to police Monday morning following an investigation by the Richmond Police Department's Crash Team.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Walmsley Boulevard. Officers found an adult male bicyclist lying in a nearby ditch. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle fled the scene.

Smith faces the following charges:



Felony hit and run

Driving on a suspended operator's license

No insurance

Expired vehicle registration

The investigation remains ongoing.

Richmond Two Richmond cyclists hurt in hit-and-run crashes within days Kelsey Jones

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