Two Richmond cyclists hurt in hit-and-run crashes within days

RICHMOND, Va. — Two cyclists were injured in separate hit-and-run crashes days apart in Richmond, leaving the city's cycling community shaken and advocates calling for change.

Richmond Police say a cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Williamsburg Road, not far from Rocketts Landing, just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The incident came just days after another cyclist was found in a ditch with life-threatening injuries following a July 17 hit-and-run in South Richmond.

Morgan Hafer, a Richmond cyclist, said the danger is something riders think about every time they head out.

"I know as soon as I get on my bike, I'm facing, you know, death," Hafer said.

Hafer said better infrastructure and public awareness could make a difference.

"If we had proper infrastructure and signage, along with public service awareness campaigns, our streets and our lives would be so much better here," Hafer said.

Emily Schreer, policy and planning manager for Sports Backers' Bike Walk RVA, said the incidents reflect a troubling pattern.

"It is very unfortunate to hear about. I don't want to say that we're not surprised. We've just been seeing a rising trend in the city of Richmond for pedestrians and now cyclists," Schreer said.

Schreer said addressing the problem requires investment from city leaders and a more connected network of safe routes.

"In order for people to be able to bike safely in the city, we need a connected network," Schreer said. "You shouldn't be stepping out, whether you're walking or biking, and be worried that this is going to land you in the hospital or worse."

For Hafer, the frequency of these incidents has taken an emotional toll on the community.

"It's not that we don't mourn and feel empathy and sadness for these tragedies, but because they happen so often, we have become almost ... we're numb," Hafer said.

Police say they have no updates on the condition of either cyclist at this time.

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