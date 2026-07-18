Bicyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A bicyclist is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run collision on Walmsley Boulevard in Richmond Thursday night.

The Richmond Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the collision, which happened at approximately 9:57 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

Officers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle versus bicycle collision. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male in a ditch. The victim had been riding his bicycle westbound on Walmsley Boulevard.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact Crash Team Investigator D. Peppel at (804) 201-1757 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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