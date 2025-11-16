Shell casings discovery near apartments closes Henrcio road, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A call for a shooting led officers to shell casings near an apartment complex in Henrico County early Sunday morning, according to police.

Henrico Police were dispatched just after 2:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting along Shrader Road near Parham Road. That is near the London Towne apartments.

Officers found several shell casings scattered along the street on Shrader Road.

Because of the investigation, Shrader Road between Parham and Hungary Spring roads, was closed for roughly four hours, police said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit info via the P3Tips app.

"Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously," police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

