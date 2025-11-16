Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Shell casings discovery near apartments closes Henrcio road, police say

Gusty winds, dry air and dry brush will allow any sparks or fires to spread rapidly today.
Sunny and windy today, high risk of fire danger
Henrico Police.png
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A call for a shooting led officers to shell casings near an apartment complex in Henrico County early Sunday morning, according to police.

Henrico Police were dispatched just after 2:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting along Shrader Road near Parham Road. That is near the London Towne apartments.

Officers found several shell casings scattered along the street on Shrader Road.

Because of the investigation, Shrader Road between Parham and Hungary Spring roads, was closed for roughly four hours, police said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit info via the P3Tips app.

"Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously," police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Sunny and windy Sunday, red flag warning for fire danger VA. family opens crisis center after losing twins: 'Lightning striking twice' Voters in Virginia send a message: It's Trump's economy now Hermitage defeats Midlothian 26-14 Cold front arrives Sunday morning; fire weather watch in effect

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone