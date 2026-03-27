Man convicted of murdering two brothers in Virginia home

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A Surry County man was found guilty on all charges this week in connection with the 2022 shooting deaths of two brothers in Waverly, Virginia, the Sussex County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Shelton L. Hardy was convicted March 24 following a three-day jury trial in Sussex County Circuit Court on charges including two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of shooting into an occupied building, and reckless handling of a firearm.

The charges stem from a Nov. 30, 2022, shooting at 207 Railroad Ave. in Waverly, where deputies responding to a reported shooting discovered two men dead, brothers Ronald Ellis and Alexander Ellis, both of Waverly.

A third victim was transported with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.

At the time of the shooting, a neighbor who had visited the Ellis brothers just 30 minutes before the attack said he counted himself fortunate.

Why police say a man killed two brothers in a Waverly home

"I said well damn, I was just there. If I was there he probably would've shot my ass too!" said Edward Hill.

Investigators said Hardy had been in a relationship with the victims' sister, and that the relationship had deteriorated before the shooting. Sheriff E.L. Giles said Hardy had made threats prior to the murders.

During the trial, Sussex County Commonwealth's Attorney Regina Sykes and Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Almetia Hardman presented evidence and testimony from sheriff's office investigators, witnesses, a firearms expert and a forensic specialist.

Hardy is scheduled to be sentenced July 15, 2026, in Sussex County Circuit Court.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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