Scenic Virginia works to preserve the state's vanishing views. Now they need your help.

RICHMOND, Va. — With the James River flowing just a few feet from his front door, photographer Bill Draper doesn't have to look far for his subject matter.

"It gets me up every day," Draper said. "It is my life, it is what I do. It is why I get up. It makes me whole."

The Richmond native has built a reputation for capturing nature's magic along the James River, photographing everything from sweeping rainbows to sunsets over the rapids at Hollywood Rapids.

"I've gotten some beautiful rainbows over the river from one side of the river to the other. When you see something like that, it kind of takes your breath away," Draper said. "It is always beautiful. The sunsets over here with the rapids is just spectacular."

But some say these precious views are vanishing — and a Virginia non-profit is sounding the alarm.

Scenic Virginia's Lynn Crump says the organization's mission is to preserve, protect and enhance the beauty of Virginia's view sheds from unchecked development.

"We're losing them a lot faster than I think anybody really recognizes," Crump said. "We believe that you can build if you build with great care."

Crump says the organization's Treasured Views program identifies, maps and catalogs Virginia's unique landscapes. It depends on citizens to nominate their most precious panoramas.

"And these views are not all the same. They are not just the coastal wetlands or the cliffs of the mountains. They are everything in between," Crump said. "Because those things that they care about, that they drive by every day, that they see and appreciate every day will be gone unless they care."

The view from Libby Hill, which mirrors Richmond on the Thames in England and is how Richmond got its name, is one example of a cherished landscape that was nearly lost. At one time, a proposed development threatened to obliterate the view entirely.

"There was a plan afoot to put a 23 or 24-story building that would block this view from this location," Crump said. "You cannot assume that the view that you think is precious to you, that you treasure, is gonna be there forever."

Civic groups and the city banded together to save the site permanently.

"If we lost this view the City of Richmond would not have its roots," Crump said. "We would lose that connection to our history."

Scenic Virginia's Jill Grant says once lost, cherished view sheds rarely return and that new pressures are driving an important conversation statewide.

"These views and these scenic assets, they defined what makes each of our areas and communities unique," Grant said. "The development is going on around the state. When it comes to data centers and transmission lines it actually has started a very important conversation."

Working to preserve Virginia's views

To promote preservation of Virginia's landscapes, Scenic Virginia is calling on photographers to submit images of their favorite spots. The contest includes 7 categories, ranging from cityscapes to rivers to coastal lands.

"We've encouraged anyone that's an amateur or professional photographer. We want to see your photos. We want to share those photos. I wanna share the stories in the context behind it," Grant said.

For Draper, the stakes couldn't be higher.

"You can't preserve them if you don't know they are there or people don't understand what they could possibly lose," Draper said.

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