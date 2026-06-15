Virginia SUN Bucks 2026: Summer grocery benefits for kids start distributing in June

RICHMOND, Va. — SUN Bucks 2026 summer grocery benefits, which are designed to prevent child hunger when school is out, will start being distributed at the end of June.

Eligible children will receive a one-time $120 summer grocery benefit beginning on June 29.

A news release from the Virginia Department of Social Services says 85% of eligible kids will receive SUN Bucks automatically, without needing to submit an application.

“Preventing summer hunger is critical to ensuring children are healthy, safe and ready to learn,” said VDSS Commissioner Duke Storen. “Last year, more than 650,000 Virginia children received SUN Bucks, and this year we are committed to reaching every eligible child. No child in Virginia should go hungry — especially during the summer months when support is needed most.”

Families already enrolled in SNAP will receive their benefit on their EBT card. Other enrolled families will receive a new Virginia SUN Bucks card in the mail, sent to the address on file with their school or local department of social services.

Families can apply online by clicking here, downloading and mailing in a paper application or by calling 866-513-1414 between June 15 – Aug. 31, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.

Families with questions regarding eligibility can click here to check.

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