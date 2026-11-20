RICHMOND, Va. — On day four of the Dominion Energy-NextEra merger hearing, State Corporation Commission staff stood firm on its position that the proposed $67 billion deal still does not go far enough to protect Virginia customers.

SCC staff took the stand Friday, defending proposed safeguards involving Dominion Energy Virginia’s board, employee protections and the potential for future consolidation.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” SCC staff member Carol Myers said. “You know, this merger is not going to be easily undone. I mean even the unlikely scenarios are things that I think customers should be protected from.”

Those protections are at the center of a growing disagreement between SCC staff and the companies.

One major sticking point is the makeup of Dominion Energy Virginia’s board.

SCC staff wants four independent board members, but Dominion Energy and NextEra are pushing back, arguing that could give those members too much control over the utility’s future.

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During questioning, Joe Reid, an attorney for Dominion Energy and NextEra, asked Myers whether staff was comfortable with that possibility.

“Is staff comfortable putting control of the Dominion Energy Virginia Board in the hands of community leaders, bank presidents, and so forth, who could say, ‘We want to remove all of Ed Bane’s management team and replace them with somebody else,’” Reid asked.

“Yes, we are comfortable with that,” Myers responded. “They have to meet the other four criteria, but that the individuals are duly qualified and knowledgeable on the utility business, so when you say a community leader, I’m imagining someone who knows nothing about DEV’s utility business.”

The two sides are also at odds over how long Dominion should be required to protect Virginia jobs.

SCC staff wants 10 years of employee protections, while the companies are offering five.

Myers argued that without longer-term safeguards, future consolidation could put customer service and rates at risk.

“I can’t see how the commission can ensure that adequate service and just and reasonable rates won’t be impaired or jeopardized, with the threat that there could be consolidation,” Myers said.

Reid pushed back, arguing that requiring Dominion to retain employees it may no longer need could ultimately cause customers to pay more.

“Let’s say the company comes in for its biennial review, and the evidence is, you know, we only really need 9,000 employees at this point because of technology advances, because of improvements in efficiency, improvements in processes,” Reid said. “But we have 10,431 because this is the condition that the commission imposed eight years ago. Rates are going to be higher than they otherwise would be because of that. Are you telling me staff would say that’s okay?”

That back-and-forth also highlighted another important issue discussed during the hearing: whether conditions placed on the merger could be revisited years after the deal is approved.

Commissioners discussed how some merger conditions could potentially be examined again down the road, meaning even if the deal is approved with strict protections, regulators could later consider whether certain requirements still make sense.

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