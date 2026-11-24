RICHMOND, Va. — The controversial Robo Memorandum at the center of days of legal arguments in the proposed $67 billion Dominion Energy-NextEra merger will remain sealed from the public, Virginia regulators ruled Tuesday.

State Corporation Commission Chair Kelsey Bagot announced the decision Tuesday morning, a day after the commission heard arguments over whether the document should be unsealed.

While the public will not be able to see the memorandum, it will remain part of the evidence state regulators can consider as they decide whether to approve the merger.

At the same time, Bagot made clear that she expects the companies to work toward making more of the hearing record available to the public.

“We recognize, I recognize the desire for as much transparency as possible. So mr. Reid, our expectation is that you will work with your clients to try to unredact as much as possible from the record,” Bagot said.

Watch: NextEra CEO pitches Dominion merger; critics demand Robo memo answers

NextEra CEO pitches Dominion merger; critics demand Robo memo answers

That includes portions of cross-examination related to the Robo Memorandum. So, while the document itself will remain sealed, some of the testimony surrounding it could become publicly available.

Bagot said that after conferring with her fellow commissioners, they determined the memo should remain confidential because of potential litigation harm identified by Dominion Energy and NextEra.

The litigation cited by the companies stems from a federal securities case involving allegations surrounding NextEra subsidiary Florida Power & Light’s political activities in Florida. Investors filed a class-action lawsuit in 2023 alleging the company made misleading statements about its involvement in alleged “political scandals.”

According to the complaint, those allegations included claims that corporate funds were secretly used to influence state and local elections, target elected officials who opposed certain FPL initiatives and intimidate journalists who scrutinized the company’s actions.

NextEra and FPL denied the allegations in the complaint and argued the plaintiffs failed to meet the legal standard required to prove securities fraud. In court filings, the companies also said NextEra commissioned two outside investigations into the allegations, both of which concluded without findings of unlawful conduct.

A federal district court judge initially dismissed the lawsuit, but an appeals court later reversed that decision. In March, the parties agreed to a proposed $150 million settlement.However, a judge denied that proposed settlement, saying the court did not have enough information to determine whether its terms were fair. The parties were allowed to refile.

The Robo Memorandum itself was addressed to then-NextEra CEO James Robo and outlines findings from an investigation by consulting firm Matrix LLC.

Last week, Bagot ruled that the first 32 pages of the memorandum could be entered into evidence. That ruling still stands, meaning commissioners can consider the document as they weigh whether to approve the proposed merger.

Tuesday marks the sixth day of evidentiary hearings in the merger case. Bagot said she hopes to finish hearing testimony Tuesday, even if that requires extending proceedings past 6 p.m.

That would wrap up evidentiary hearings before Thanksgiving, with a final decision on the proposed merger expected in January.

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