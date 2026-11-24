RICHMOND, Va. -- Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, the owners of a South Richmond mall have done a bit of local shopping themselves.

Second Horizon Capital, the Florida-based firm that owns Stony Point Fashion Park, recently purchased the mall’s vacant, 84,000-square-foot former Saks Fifth Avenue building for $6 million, according to city property records.

The seller was an affiliate of Saks, which closed at Stony Point in the spring, one of eight stores the upscale retailer shuttered as it went through a bankruptcy restructuring. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.