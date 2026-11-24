CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A house explosion in Chesterfield left one man hospitalized with severe injuries and reduced the home to rubble in a matter of seconds, with the blast powerful enough to halt a Sunday morning service at a nearby church.

The home, which sat off of Inglewood Circle, was gone in a second. A woman who was in the detached garage was found without injuries. It took firefighters 15 minutes upon arrival to retrieve the man from the debris, and he remains in critical condition.

Just around the corner, members of Cornerstone Assembly of God Church were in service Sunday morning when a loud noise — captured on the church's live stream — halted all activities. Deborah Hawkins was in the room for the moment of sheer shock.

"We just heard this big, you know, gigantic boom," Hawkins said.

At the time, none of them knew the sound was a house exploding nearby.

"We just had no idea the impact of what was going on," she said. "So we were all shook and praying and hoping that no one was in the house and no one got killed or anything like that."

Fire Captain Joe Harvey said a blast of this magnitude will take time to investigate.

"Yesterday we were really able to rule out any other types of fuels other than propane that is here at the house. So, now we're kind of at a point where we got to rely on some heavy equipment to get in here to remove some of the debris so that we can really get down into the lower parts of the house," Harvey said. "I know that the insurance company has already hired a gas explosion expert who will come in and assist us with, you know, with this investigation."

In Monday's briefing, Harvey said that while investigators are in the early stages, they did not believe any kind of foul play was behind the explosion.

"We don't know if there was any work done on the system, if there was something that had been done to create a potential leak," Harvey said.

He emphasized that anyone worried about a gas source at their home should reach out to have it checked. "If you smell something, call somebody, have your propane company come out and evaluate your system," Harvey said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.