Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
34  WX Alerts
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Grandsons keep RVA Santa legacy alive after Paul Davis' death

Jonathan and Jeremy Davis hosted holiday event at family dog grooming salon, stepping into Santa and Grinch roles
RVA Santa, a mainstay at Green Top in Ashland, has died
RVA Santa, a mainstay at Green Top in Ashland, has died
RVA Santa Update -- Grandsons
Posted
and last updated

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — The legacy of the beloved RVA Santa lives on as his two grandsons are continuing the holiday tradition.

Paul Davis, a cherished local Santa Claus for many years, died in November, just three weeks after announcing his retirement due to health issues. But his family ensured the tradition would continue.

poster_3e7c80fd38a94859bfbf4782a54bb2bb.jpg

Local News

RVA Santa, holiday mainstay at Green Top, has died

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

His loved ones hosted a holiday event at their dog grooming salon, where Davis' grandsons stepped into the roles of Santa and the Grinch, officially passing the torch to the next generation.

"He taught me everything to know about Santa, the kids, what to do and what not to do," Jonathan Davis said. "I did my first event in Arlington for the Army and Navy Country Club and I absolutelyfell in love... It's just an honor to continue his legacy and I know I'm making him proud."

Jeremy Davis, who portrays the Grinch, said, "the RVA Santa is still alive and the legacy continues."

"Please come and see him — and that's coming from Grinch, actually," Jeremy Davis said

The pair are also launching a business called RVA Davis Cosplay, where they plan to combine RVA Santa with events where they dress up as famous heroes and movie characters to spread cheer all year round.

The grandsons are expanding beyond the traditional holiday season, creating opportunities to bring joy to the community throughout the year while honoring their grandfather's memory.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Tacky Light Run in decked-out Midlothian neighborhood is 'really fun night' Young musicians shine at Central Virginia Wind Symphony's Holiday Spectacular Much colder Sunday with light morning snow Virginia to ban soda purchases with SNAP: 'They need to focus on other issues'

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone