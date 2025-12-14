Grandsons keep RVA Santa legacy alive after Paul Davis' death

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — The legacy of the beloved RVA Santa lives on as his two grandsons are continuing the holiday tradition.

Paul Davis, a cherished local Santa Claus for many years, died in November, just three weeks after announcing his retirement due to health issues. But his family ensured the tradition would continue.

His loved ones hosted a holiday event at their dog grooming salon, where Davis' grandsons stepped into the roles of Santa and the Grinch, officially passing the torch to the next generation.

"He taught me everything to know about Santa, the kids, what to do and what not to do," Jonathan Davis said. "I did my first event in Arlington for the Army and Navy Country Club and I absolutelyfell in love... It's just an honor to continue his legacy and I know I'm making him proud."

Jeremy Davis, who portrays the Grinch, said, "the RVA Santa is still alive and the legacy continues."

"Please come and see him — and that's coming from Grinch, actually," Jeremy Davis said

The pair are also launching a business called RVA Davis Cosplay, where they plan to combine RVA Santa with events where they dress up as famous heroes and movie characters to spread cheer all year round.

The grandsons are expanding beyond the traditional holiday season, creating opportunities to bring joy to the community throughout the year while honoring their grandfather's memory.

