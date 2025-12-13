High school musicians shine at Central Virginia Wind Symphony's Holiday Spectacular

RICHMOND, Va. — Talented high school musicians from across Central Virginia took the stage Friday night for the Central Virginia Wind Symphony's annual Holiday Spectacular at Cosby High School in Chesterfield.

For 20 years, the organization has invited the most talented high school musicians across Central Virginia to perform in the festive evening. This year, 95 students from 21 different schools were selected to participate in the prestigious event.

The concert holds special significance for CBS 6 meteorologist Mike Goldberg, who helped found the organization and conducts the ensemble every year. Bill Fitzgerald served as this evening's emcee for the holiday performance.

The evening provided proud parents across Central Virginia the opportunity to watch their young musicians shine on stage during the celebratory concert.

For those who missed tonight's performance, CBS 6 will re-air the concert on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m.

