Tacky Light Run in decked-out Midlothian neighborhood is 'really fun night'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Thousands of runners and walkers laced up their shoes for CarMax's annual Tacky Light Run, kicking off the holiday season with a festive 6K through Richmond's decorated Walton Park neighborhood.

The popular event takes participants through homes decked out in elaborate holiday light displays, combining fitness with Richmond's famous tacky light tradition.

"Richmond is known for tacky lights and Sports Backers is known for bringing great fun family activities to life," Leslie Parpart, CarMax's director of community relations, said. "And year after year, whether it's cold or rainy or snowy, you put on your tackiest gear, your favorite costumes, and come out with your family and friends for a really fun night."

For many participants who return annually, the Tacky Light Run has become a cherished tradition that officially marks the start of their holiday season.

Everyone who crossed the finish line received a medal that doubles as a Christmas tree ornament, providing a lasting memento of the festive evening.

The event showcases Richmond's reputation for spectacular holiday light displays while bringing the community together for a fun, family-friendly activity that celebrates both fitness and the holiday spirit.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok