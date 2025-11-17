RVA Santa, a holiday mainstay at Green Top in Ashland, has died: 'He brought so much joy'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Central Virginia's beloved RVA Santa has passed away less than a month after announcing his retirement due to health issues. H

RVA Santa's Facebook page shared the sad news of the loss around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"His legacy will live on in the countless families he touched, the cherished memories he created, and the joy he brought to every holiday season," the post reads. "His greatest gift, though, was his own family, who will carry forward the love and spirit he embodied so beautifully."

The news comes after RVA Santa announced a "new chapter" in late October, saying it was "time to hang up his red hat and officially retire from his sleigh-driving duties" because of "some health challenges."

RVA Santa was a holiday mainstay at Green Top in Asland.

Officials with the sporting goods company posted that they were "deeply saddened by the loss" and thanked RVA Santa for "the magic and memories."

"He brought so much joy, not only to the kids who lit up at the sight of him, but to our entire Green Top staff as well," officials wrote. "We are incredibly grateful to have known him, and our hearts are with his family, friends, and the entire community during this time."

RVA Santa's Facebook page previously announced that his grandson would take over as the "next generation."

"The North Pole magic runs deep in this family, and the legacy of kindness, joy, and Christmas wonder will shine on," the post reads. "[He] has grown up by his side, learning the art of spreading cheer and embodying the true meaning of Christmas..."

Do you have a memory to share of RVA Santa? Click here to connect with the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.