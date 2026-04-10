RVA Fashion Week returns for 18th year to elevate local designers

RICHMOND, Va. — Creativity, courage, and cutting-edge style are taking center stage as RVA Fashion Week returns for its Spring/Summer 2026 season.

Now in its 18th year, the weeklong event — running April 6 through April 12 — is themed “Elevation,” bringing together designers, models, stylists, and creatives from across Virginia and beyond. The goal: to showcase regional talent while continuing to grow Richmond’s fashion and arts scene.

One of the standout moments of the week happened Thursday night at Deco at CNB, where CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels served as emcee for “The Framework: Vision in Form.” The showcase highlighted emerging designers and experimental collections focused on innovation, risk-taking, and pushing creative boundaries.

Designers from across the region — including talent from South Carolina to Richmond — took to the runway, each presenting collections that reflected growth, individuality, and bold artistic vision.

Thursday night showcased "risky" collections from PLV, Wild, Nuna, Made by LP, and Divinity Stitchery.

WTVR GeNienne Samuels with Wild, Divinity Stitchery and PLV

For designer Nat Webb, founder of WILD, sustainability was at the heart of their collection.

“Everything that we saw on the runway tonight is made out of reused or thrifted, reclaimed materials,” Webb said. “That is something that is very close to my heart… and honestly, it was how I was able to bring this collection to life being a broke college student.”

Webb says RVA Fashion Week plays a critical role in bringing creatives together in a city that continues to carve out its place in the fashion world.

“It brings together a community of designers and artists… people involved in marketing, everything,” Webb explained. “In a smaller city like Richmond — not like Paris or New York — it’s so important that we have our own fashion week.”

For Markie Colden, designer behind PLV, the night marked a personal milestone — debuting his first collection while stepping outside of his comfort zone.

“My collection … was my very first one, and I focused a lot on the silhouette, trying to go a little bit more couture,” Colden said. “I’m always doing streetwear, so I wanted to elevate what I do in the fashion space.”

His advice to aspiring designers?

“Trust yourself. That’s what I did… It’s not the easiest thing to do, but it is the most rewarding.”

Organizers say that spirit of risk, growth, and authenticity is exactly what RVA Fashion Week is all about — creating a platform where creatives can be seen, celebrated, and supported.

With events continuing throughout the week, RVA Fashion Week remains a driving force in strengthening Richmond’s fashion ecosystem — proving that innovation and artistry aren’t limited to major fashion capitals.

For a full schedule and tickets, visit rvafw.com.



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