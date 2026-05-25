Henrico house fire sends 2 to hospital, officials say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Henrico County late Sunday night.

The fire broke out in the 4200 block of West End Drive just before 11 p.m., officials said.

First responders found smoke coming from the front of the home and the roof.

Two people inside the home were taken to an area hospital for burn injuries and smoke inhalation. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Henrico Fire Marshal determined cooking in the kitchen was the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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