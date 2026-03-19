Man shot in Hopewell neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot in a Hopewell neighborhood Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Ruth Harris Way. The man was shot in the arm, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening, sources said.

Crime Insider sources say a young person, who stayed on the scene, was taken into custody.

An investigation is underway.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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