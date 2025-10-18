2 dead after Chesterfield house fire; cause under investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people have died after a house fire in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at a home on Rosegill Road off Reams Road around 4:20 a.m.

"When firefighters arrived on scene, they immediately spotted fire coming from the home and called for additional units to respond for a structure fire," officials with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said.

Two adults were rescued from the house and taken to area hospitals, where they died of their injuries.

"The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office is working with Chesterfield Police to notify next of kin and identify the victims," officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.