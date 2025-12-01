Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver, passenger seriously injured after pursuit leads to crash on I-95 in Chesterfield, state police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 1, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a pursuit that led to a crash along Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from state police, troopers tried to stop a 2019 Dodge Charger around 3 p.m. south of mile marker 58. The car had a missing front license plate and had incorrect license plates displayed, state police said.

"The Dodge then took off at a high rate of speed and disregarded the trooper's activated lights and siren before attempting to pass a vehicle on the right shoulder and striking a disabled tractor-trailer." the news release said.

State police said the driver of the Dodge and a woman riding in the front seat were taken to an area hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

