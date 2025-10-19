Granddaughter arrested for setting fire that killed elderly Chesterfield sisters, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 25-year-old homeless woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire that killed her grandmother and great-aunt inside their Chesterfield County home early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police, with the help of Henrico Police, arrested Alicia Newman for intentionally setting fire to an occupied dwelling. But officials said they expect additional charges will be filed.

Newman, who does not have a permanent address, is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail, according to officials.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews were dispatched to a fire at a home in the 500 block of Rosegill Road off Reams Road around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Suspect in custody after 2 dead in Chesterfield house fire, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

"When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered a home with flames showing from the exterior," police said.

Firefighters found two people inside the home: 75-year-old Evelyn Newman and her sister, 78-year-old Hazel Johnson.

Both were rescued and taken to area hospitals, where they died of their injuries. Their bodies were taken to the medical examiner's office, police said.

A "coordinated investigation" by police and the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office found that the fire inside the home was intentionally set, officials said.

SCENE VIDEO: 2 dead after Chesterfield house fire

Neighbors remembered the victims fondly.

"I'm honestly shocked," one young neighbor said. "That woman was really sweet. I thought nothing would happen because I would always take out her trash — and then every like two weeks or three, she would pay me."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Chesterfield Police and the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.