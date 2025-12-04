High schooler fights STEM gender gap: 'Believe you can do it'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Students at Thomas Dale High School in Chesterfield County immerse themselves in science, technology, engineering and math.

The National Science Foundation reports that while the percentage of women working in STEM fields has increased at a faster rate over the past decade, men are still more likely to hold STEM jobs than women. But senior Ava Malone is working to ensure more young women join her in these fields through the Women in STEM club.

"Women in STEM is really just about empowering younger girls to just take initiative with the STEM related field," Malone said.

Malone and other club members focus their efforts on engaging middle school girls and encouraging them to choose STEM classes as they advance in their education.

"You should never have someone tell you that you're not capable of doing something just because you're a girl, or you should never just believe that you can't do something because you're a girl. You should always just believe that you can do it," she said.

The initiative has earned strong support from school leadership.

"This particular club is fantastic because it's all just organic student driven, and then really wanting to pour more into other. People pour into the community," Thomas Dale principal Anthony McLaurin said.

Malone's work has inspired many girls to develop excitement about STEM fields, and she has clear plans for her own future in the sciences.

"I want to attend a four-year college, hopefully University of Tennessee, and then attend medical school," she said.

Building a love of STEM is Building Better Minds.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.