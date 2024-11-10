Virginia grandfather 5 years after diagnosis: 'Stay in charge and don’t let it get to you'

RICHMOND, Va. — Roger Harris was one of the more than 2,700 people who took part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday at Richmond's City Stadium.

The grandfather credited his family's support for much of his strength after he was diagnosed with the disease five years ago.

“It’s been a little hard because things don’t come to mind quickly," Harris acknowledged. "I generally find the words but it takes a while. There are some words that do not come and I can't talk real fast. But I have to slow up — and think about what I'm going to say."

Harris is undergoing medicine transfusions to help try to slow the progression of the disease which has no cure.

Without the biweekly transfusions, Harris said he would "probably be at home in bed."

“This medicine that they have given me seems to help a lot, but we've got a long way to go," he said.

Harris, who shared his story on stage at the Alzheimer's Association Walk, believes the work the group is doing is critical for the care, support and research that could bring a cure.

"This is amazing," Harris said. "What they have put together here is incredible."

Each attendee held a colored flower pinwheel, which correlated to how they are impacted by the disease. Organizers called the representation a show solidarity that illustrates the support system in place against this disease.

Harris hopes sharing his story will give others hope as he believes a cure will eventually be found.

“Tell jokes, make people laugh, stay in charge and don’t let it get to you," he said.

This year's event raised more $912,000 for the Alzheimer's Association's care. The nationwide event is dubbed the "world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research," according to the organization's website. Click here to learn more or to make a donation.

