Two more families reach settlements with hospital over NICU baby injuries

SALEM, Va. — Two more babies injured in Henrico Doctors' Hospital's NICU will receive compensation from the hospital, bringing the total number of families to 11 that reached settlement agreements with HCA Health Services of Virginia, the company that owns the facility.

Hearings for these settlements took place over several weeks in Salem, which is nearly 3 hours from the hospital.

Former NICU nurse Erin Strotman is accused of harming multiple infants in the neonatal intensive care unit beginning in 2022. Many of the babies involved in the settlements are part of the criminal case against Strotman, though not all of them.

The terms of the settlements have not been made public.

The Virginia State Health Department found Henrico Doctors' Hospital failed to follow state law in 2023 by not notifying Child Protective Services within 24 hours of suspected child abuse.

CBS 6 found the hospital did not contact CPS for nearly 10 days after multiple radiologists reported they suspected abuse.

As CBS 6 was first to report, the hospital placed NICU nurse Strotman on paid administrative leave in 2023 after conducting an internal investigation of the babies' injuries.

The hospital brought her back to work one year later, and within weeks, the facility discovered three more babies with broken bones.

Strotman's trial is scheduled for February of next year.

