Young entrepreneurs raise funds for foster children at first Soul Stir Youth Business Fair

RICHMOND, Va. — The first Soul Stir Youth Business Fair took place Saturday at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.

The event gave young entrepreneurs a chance to sell their products while learning essential business skills, including pricing and marketing strategies.

Organizer Dr. Shweta Thackeray said proceeds from the fair will benefit children in foster care.

"When I asked them why do you want to fundraise for foster kids, and one of them said they want to fundraise specifically for care packages," Thackeray said.

Those care packages are packages for chidren who are displaced and do not have clothing, a sensory toy or journal to record how they are feeling, Thackeray said.

"It's just one kind community gesture that we give to the foster kids as soon as something not so good happens with them," Thackeray said.

