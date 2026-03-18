Rising costs squeeze Virginia food truck owners: 'I'm basically taking a loss'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The cost of doing business is climbing for many Central Virginia business owners and for food truck operators, it's hitting from every direction. From fuel to food, everything it takes to stay on the road is getting more expensive.

"Energy is going up, gas is going up, and food prices going up," Dominique Tucker, who owns Blessed Meals on Wheels by Dominique, said. "We all kinda discuss when are the prices going to go down as far as the gas and things like that. And it's just like we don't know."

She is not alone.

Zach and Miranda Kitchens, who own Happy Place Mobile Pizza, are also watching costs rise as they travel from Chesterfield to sites in Prince George County. The cross-county jobs are ones they are having to reconsider due to rising gas prices.

"It's going to impact us on what jobs we are taking," Zach and Miranda Kitchens said. "Is this job going to bring in enough money to make it worth our while?"

WTVR Happy Place Mobile Pizza owners Zach and Miranda Kitchens

Food prices are climbing, too.

"I can tell you one thing specifically that I do serve is turkey wings and I've seen that price shoot up tremendously," Tucker said.

"I've already seen beef go from maybe $4 to $4.40 to $5 a pound easy," Zach and Miranda Kitchens said. "As you can see we park our trailer at our home and we plug in so we are utilizing power to keep our coolers inside cool and our food up to grade so we saw a huge [energy bill] hike."

To stay afloat, the Kitchens are increasing their prices. But for Tucker, that is not an option she is willing to consider.

"I try not to raise my prices for my customers so it's like I'm basically taking a loss," Tucker said.

WTVR Blessed Meals on Wheels by Dominique owner Dominique Tucker

If prices do not go down soon, both owners said they worry they will have to stop traveling to regular spots farther out and instead stick with jobs closer to home.

"There are so many food trucks that are based in the city of Richmond," Zach and Miranda Kitchens said. "It's just going to get flooded and there's not going to be enough jobs for everybody."

For food truck owners and everyday drivers looking to save at the pump, there are a few options to consider. You can use a fuel rewards program, or visit our gas price tracker.



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