Henrico utility issue closes lanes on Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are on scene of a utility issue in the 8100 block of Staples Mill Road.

Police share photos that appeared to show water flooding a section of the road.

Henrico Police

Two westbound lanes of Staples Mill Road between Wistar Road and Hermitage Road are currently closed.

You should allow extra travel time when in the area.

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