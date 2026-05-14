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Henrico utility issue closes lanes on Staples Mill Road

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 14, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 14, 2026
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are on scene of a utility issue in the 8100 block of Staples Mill Road.

Police share photos that appeared to show water flooding a section of the road.

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Two westbound lanes of Staples Mill Road between Wistar Road and Hermitage Road are currently closed.

You should allow extra travel time when in the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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