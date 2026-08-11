Mistrial declared in Richmond double murder trial after co-defendant's testimony

RICHMOND, Va. — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of Xavier Brown, a man accused of killing two people in less than a week in Richmond.

The declaration came during testimony from co-defendant Isabel Battle around 5 p.m.

Brown is accused in the murders of Cameron Cole and Ckristofer Tyler. Prosecutors allege Brown and his girlfriend set Cole up under the pretext of having sex — only to rob and then kill him on April 28, 2023. The pair and another man then allegedly drove Cole's car and killed Tyler six days later. Brown is alleged to be the gunman in both cases.

Brown was charged alongside two co-defendants. Battle has pleaded guilty and was sentenced for a murder she was involved in in Brunswick County — a crime that occurred while she was out on bond related to the Richmond cases.

Before the trial, the parties were told they could reference Battle's murder conviction when discussing her credibility as a witness, but could not get into the specifics of the Brunswick County case unless the door was opened during her testimony.

During cross-examination, Battle gave an answer the defense team interpreted as opening that door. On the next follow-up question, the defense mentioned the Brunswick County homicide, drawing an immediate objection from prosecutors.

Prosecutors said they did not want to seek a mistrial but felt they had no choice, arguing the jury would not be able to ignore what they had heard.

The judge took about 10 minutes to deliberate before ruling. She said she did not believe the defense attorney acted with ill intent and was simply caught up in the moment, but agreed with prosecutors that it would be difficult to instruct the jury to disregard what had occurred in court. She ordered the mistrial.

The parties are scheduled to return to the John Marshall Courthouse in Richmond on Friday to set a new trial date.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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