Xavier Brown Trial: Murder trial begins in Richmond for man accused of killing 2 people in 1 week

RICHMOND, Va. — A murder trial began Monday for Xavier Brown, one of several people charged in connection with a pair of killings that took place days apart in Richmond in 2023.

Xavier Brown faces first-degree murder charges, among others, for allegedly killing Cameron Cole, 23, of Prince George, Va. and Ckristofer Tyler, 32, of Chesterfield on May 3, 2023. Court documents allege Brown pulled the trigger in both deaths.

The start of Monday's trial follows multiple delays.

Prosecutors and court documents allege Brown's girlfriend lured Cole into a secluded area under the pretext of smoking weed and sex. Brown allegedly followed in a separate car, and the two robbed and killed Cole and took his car.

On May 3, Brown went with another man to confront Tyler over an alleged drug dealing dispute, leading to Tyler being shot and killed.

Demond Williams, the other man charged in Tyler's death, has already been sentenced to 40 years.

Brown's girlfriend, Isabelle Battle, has not gone to trial in the Richmond case but pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years for a Brunswick County murder she committed while out on parole for the Richmond case.

Brown's defense team argued Monday morning for a delay, saying they wanted to learn more about the Brunswick County circumstances and believed the information could help their client. The defense said it has not been able to obtain all the information because Battle's co-conspirator in that case still has to be sentenced after pleading guilty.

The trial is scheduled for five days.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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