Her son was killed in Richmond. She now has sympathy for the killer's family.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The mother of a man murdered in Richmond has sympathy for the family of the people accused of killing her son.

Ckristofer Tyler, 32, of Chesterfield, was shot and killed outside a Richmond gas station on the morning of May 3, 2023.

Richmond Police believe Tyler was shot after he got into a dispute with some people at the Exxon at Halifax Avenue and Richmond Highway.

"Just wondering how someone could do this that early in the morning," Ckristofer's mother Angela Tyler-Tann said. "Is that what they had on their minds? How sad that is."

Detectives arrested Isabelle Battle, 19, of Chesterfield, Xavier Brown, 22, of Richmond, and Demond Williams, 39, in connection to Tyler's murder.

"I am praying for the killer's family," Tyler-Tann said. "They didn't do any of this and now they will have a stigma attached to their name because of the actions of their loved one or family member."

The suspects in Tyler's murder were driving a stolen car when they were arrested.

The car belonged to Cameron Cole out of Prince George County, Virginia.

The 23-year-old father of a baby boy had been reported missing in late April.

Cole’s father said his son was supposed to work at Amazon before he disappeared but was told he wasn't needed. His dad believed his son may have been driving for DoorDash, trying to supplement his income to help care for his newborn son, when something terrible happened.

Cole's body was discovered days later off Commerce Road in South Richmond.

Police have not yet charged anyone with his death.

Tyler's mom said she felt awful for Cole's family and hoped they too have gotten some comfort from the stories friends and loved ones have shared.

"I've had so many people come up to me and say oh Ckris helped me do this and gave me money for that," she said. "A young lady told me Ckristofer bought her a baby carriage and stroller and I was like, do you need to tell me something? She said no, no, we were just friends and I'm doing this by myself and he just provided."

