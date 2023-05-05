His son is missing in Virginia and he fears the worst: 'Just want to know what happened'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Mike Cole is desperate to know what happened to his missing son Cameron.

Cameron Cole, 23, has been missing for a week.

His car was recently discovered, spray painted a different color, after it crashed during a police chase.

Three people found in Cole's car were arrested in connection to another man's murder.

"Cameron, if you're watching, we love you, we are not giving up on you and we will never stop looking for you," father Mike Cole said.

Cameron Cole was last seen Friday, April 28, 2023.

His dad said Cameron's last purchase was for $8.50 at 7-Eleven in Richmond.

For the last week, Cameron's bank card and phone have not been used.

Prince George County Police Department



"He always had a smile on his face," his father said."If you think you saw something, please call. it'll at least give us a starting point."

Cameron's family and friends are more than worried.

Not only did they say his disappearance is out of character, but Crime Insider sources said detectives have tied Cole's car to a Wednesday morning homicide investigation off Richmond Highway and Halifax Avenue in Richmond.

Ckristofer Tyler, 32, of Chesterfield, was shot at about 6:30 a.m. along the 1100 block of Richmond Highway.

Xavier Brown, 22, of Richmond, and Demond Williams, 39, were arrested and charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the Wednesday morning shooting death.

Isabelle Battle, 19, of Chesterfield, was charged with grand larceny.

Cameron Cole’s father said his son was supposed to work at Amazon last Friday but was told he wasn't needed.

His dad believed his son may have been driving for DoorDash, trying to supplement his income to help care for his newborn son, when something terrible happened.

"My worst fear is someone jumped him and I'm going to get that call to identify him," his father said. "A dad shouldn't have to do that. I just want to know what happened. I'll never stop looking for him."

WTVR

Any with information that could help find Cameron Cole was asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.