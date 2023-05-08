Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — The body of a Prince George father who went missing more than a week ago was found on the Southside of Richmond Monday, a family member tells Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The cause of death and other details are not known at this time.

Family, friends and volunteers continued their search for Cameron Cole over the weekend along Maury Street in Richmond's Blackwell neighborhood.

His car was discovered found after it crashed during a police chase. It had been spray painted a different color. Three people found in Cole's car were arrested in connection to another man's murder.