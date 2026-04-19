Witnesses saw man go underwater at crowded Belle Isle: 'They were just playing around'

RICHMOND, Va. — What started as a crowded Saturday at Belle Isle turned tragic when witnesses watched a man disappear into the James River, where sources told Jon Burkett that he later died from drowning.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the call around 5 p.m. Sources said the man was underwater for more than 20 minutes before help arrived. Rescuers eventually found the man and transported him to the hospital, where he later died, according to sources.

Richmond Man dead after drowning in the James River near Belle Island, sources say WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Nikia McShaw and her friends were on the rocks when the incident occurred.

"They just started to kinda go underwater, above water, under water," McShaw said. "I don't think anybody understood what was going on. It seemed to me at first like they were just playing around."

Bystanders rescued the woman who was trying to help the man.

"I see her back on the rocks and she's crying. She seemed traumatized. But the guy, he's not with her," McShaw said. "So everyone's still kind of staring in the direction the river was taking them and the whole river went still."

She said the area was packed with children and adults swimming without life jackets.

WTVR Tom Pollard with Riverside Outfitters

Tom Pollard with Riverside Outfitters said everyone needs a life jacket on the James River. On Sunday, Pollard headed out to guide a white water rafting group and shared safety tips for the water.

"The James River is a really rocky river. It doesn't have a sandy bottom in a lot of places, so there are unseen hazards that exist out there," Pollard said.

Pollard said to always be prepared on the water.

"We never stand up in moving current, right?" Pollard said. "So if you do find yourself in moving water, we have what we call the nose and toes passive swimming position, which is on your back with your toes downstream and your nose towards the sky."

WTVR Richmond Ambulance Authority's Christy Pritt

Christy Pritt with the Richmond Ambulance Authority said staying vigilant is also key since drowning can happen in any body of water.

"If your face can submerge, there is always a possibility of drowning," Pritt said. "It doesn't matter what body of water it is; there's always a potential for dangerous things with your fun, so use caution whenever doing that."

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