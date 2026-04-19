Man dead after drowning in the James River near Belle Island, sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died after drowning in the James River in Richmond Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The Richmond Fire Department received a call at Belle Isle just after 5 p.m. for a man who was struggling in the river.

Sources told Burkett that the man had already been under the water for more than 20 minutes when first responders arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bystanders rescued a woman who was trying to help the man.

Officials urged people to stay vigilant and cautious when in the river, even though water levels are low.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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