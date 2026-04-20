Police ID Henrico man who drowned at crowded Belle Isle

RICHMOND, Va. — The Henrico County man who drowned at Belle Isle on Saturday has been identified by the Richmond Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Tredegar Street around 5 p.m. Saturday after witnesses reported seeing a man disappear into the James River.

The RPD Swift Water Rescue team found the man, identified as Pramanik Rukunuzzaman, 21, in the river and attempted life-saving measures on the north bank.

Rukunuzzaman was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

At this time, his death is being investigated as an accidental drowning. Further information will come from the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Pramanik Rukunuzzaman to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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