Cousin remembers teens killed in Richmond home: 'They were our next generation'

RICHMOND, Va. — A 41-year-old man is in jail after police say he shot his girlfriend and killed her two teenage children, including his own 14-year-old daughter, in Richmond last week.

Levy Nelson is charged with malicious wounding and felony use of a firearm, with more charges expected.

Police say Nelson shot and killed 14-year-old Sadie Terry and her 18-year-old brother, Zion Terry, before shooting their mother, Tiffany Terry, who survived.

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Ainsley Terry, the victims' cousin, said the family is struggling to understand the violence.

"It's so unfortunate in just having to continue to process the reason why," Ainsley said. "It's like, why would you hurt your own child? Why would you hurt Zion? I just can't wrap my head around it."

Zion was weeks away from graduating from John Marshall High School at the top of his class and wanted to become a nurse.

Sadie was an eighth grader at Henderson Middle School and a mentor to younger students.

"They were important people in our family. They were our next generation," Ainsley said.

"She was really smart. She was a diva, a girly girl. Always has been," Ainsley said.

Watch: Remembering Sadie Terry: Henderson Middle School student killed in domestic shooting

Remembering Sadie Terry: Henderson Middle School student killed in domestic shooting

"Zion was a light. He was the one, like, if you were having a bad day, he'll make you feel better. He was just so special," Ainsley said.

Watch: Loved ones gather to honor Zion Terry, 18-year-old killed in domestic shooting

Loved ones gather to honor Zion Terry, 18-year-old killed in domestic shooting

Ainsley said she checks in on Tiffany daily, noting that she is leaning on her faith for the long road ahead.

"It's hard for her to talk and not cry. You know, it's fresh right now," Ainsley said.

The community has donated more than $50,000 through GoFundMe to help Tiffany.

"It's no amount of money that will help what happened, but it can definitely help her to get a great brand new start," Ainsley said.

A joint funeral for the siblings is set for May 9.

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