Richmond street renamed for beloved VCU nurse with 'gracious and giving heart'

Dr. Lindsey Nicole Grizzard Braun
Posted at 1:03 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 13:04:41-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A special dedication was held Wednesday to honor a beloved nurse at VCU Health who died unexpectedly last year.

Dr. Lindsey Grizzard Braun, a nurse practitioner at VCU Health, was known for her "compassion for patients and their families," according to a post on the VCU Health Nursing Facebook page.

"Thank you for being 'that nurse.' That nurse who was passionate about everything she spoke of, stood up for what she believed in, never let up, didn't believe in short cuts, fierce patient advocate and always had your colleagues back. Dr. Grizzard was the ultimate, badass," reads another post from VCU Health Nursing.

Braun, who died unexpectedly in August 2023, was also remembered for her "gracious and giving heart," infectious smile and zest for life, the department said.

"Such a beautiful day, to honor a beautiful soul," reads a Facebook post about the street renaming.

The honorary marker was unveiled at East Broad and 11th streets, which is now know as Lindsey Grizzard Braun Street.

