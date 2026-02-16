Richmond families demand answers after Valentine's weekend shootings

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond families are asking "why" after a string of shootings over Valentine's Day weekend and a fatal shooting in Whitcomb Court Monday morning.

Community members say they're tired of gun violence plaguing some Richmond neighborhoods.

"You wake up with murder on your heart? That's malicious," said Valerie Coley, a pastor and community activist who volunteers with Richmond's Trauma Response Network, an organization that works together to prevent and respond to violence in Richmond neighborhoods.

Coley was at the scene Monday morning shortly after someone was shot and killed on Bethel Street in the Whitcomb Court community.

"Another young man, African American, who didn't even have the fulfillment of what life is supposed to be," Coley said.

As of now, the motive behind the shooting is unknown, and police have not identified the person who pulled the trigger.

Police are also investigating multiple shootings that happened over Valentine's Day weekend. One happened on East Grace Street just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, just a few blocks from police headquarters. Shortly after at 2:10 a.m. bullets flew on Greshamwood Place. Later that night, just before 8 p.m. another shooting happened on Treehaven Drive.

Clinton Spell, who has lived on East Grace Street for a few years, says his community is fairly quiet. However, Saturday morning was different after he saw police near a restaurant on Grace Street following the shooting.

"To have those three back to back so close where I live, it's a little weird," Spell said.

Officers say they found a man who had been shot during the Grace Street incident. CBS 6 reached out to police to learn more but have not received a response.

The recent violence has families a bit uneasy.

"My antenna's are up a little bit more," Spell said.

While safety remains top of mind for Spell and questions about the investigations remain unanswered, he's glad the community's voice is being heard.

"I just appreciate y'all coming out and actually asking questions seeing what's up in neighborhood," Spell said.

Police have not made any arrests in the weekend shootings or Monday's fatal incident. Anyone with information regarding these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

