Richmond police investigate scene, Monday morning

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 16, 2026
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are on the scene of an investigation.

CBS 6 was first on scene at Deforrest Street and Bethel Street in Whitcomb on Monday morning, where our crews reported seeing a body. CBS 6's Crime Insider sources said a male had been shot.

Our crews also saw crime tape and officers investigating, as of 8 a.m. We are working to get more information about any suspect(s) and how this happened.

Richmond police whitcomb.jpg
Richmond police are investigating a shooting, Feb. 16

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
